comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) previous close was $3.47 while the outstanding shares total 72.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.22. SCOR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.31% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.315 before closing at $3.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was 38.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 960.63K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.01, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 0.29. The SCOR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $4.50 high.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company comScore Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $259.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCOR, the company has in raw cash 50.74 million on their books with 12.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.03 million total, with 184.28 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCOR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCOR attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 83,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.73, for a total value of 309,638. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL now bought 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 422,323. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on comScore Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCOR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.18.