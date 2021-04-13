Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.05, and a growth ratio of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.11, with weekly volatility at 1.43% and ATR at 2.72. The AIZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $83.89 and a $147.15 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.65% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $146.65 before closing at $147.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 38.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 511.40K. AIZ’s previous close was $146.96 while the outstanding shares total 59.30M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Assurant Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Carter J Braxton II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 127.80, for a total value of 249,210. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Assurant Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $163.75.