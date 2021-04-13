Are Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Prospects Worsening?

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.97, with weekly volatility at 4.86% and ATR at 1.28. The NLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.78 and a $31.38 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.66 million, which was 67.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.15% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.01 before closing at $16.39. NLS’s previous close was $16.58 while the outstanding shares total 30.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.91, and a growth ratio of 0.89.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Nautilus Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $516.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NLS, the company has in raw cash 57.92 million on their books with 2.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 259.69 million total, with 129.56 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NLS attractive?

In related news, SVP, Law & Human Resources, BOLIO WAYNE M sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.23, for a total value of 395,779. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Law & Human Resources, BOLIO WAYNE M now sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,792. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, Alseth Becky L. sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 20.03 per share, with a total market value of 116,243. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP & GM, Intr./Comm. Specialty, Collins Jeffery Lynn now holds 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 168,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.