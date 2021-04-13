Are Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.08, with weekly volatility at 1.64% and ATR at 1.38. The MCY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.12 and a $65.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 8.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 293.88K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.14% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.01 before closing at $63.89. MCY’s previous close was $63.80 while the outstanding shares total 55.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.44, and a growth ratio of 0.25.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Mercury General Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MCY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MCY attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board, JOSEPH GEORGE sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.06, for a total value of 2,212,003. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, JOSEPH GEORGE now sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 724,020. Also, Director, Little Joshua Eric bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were price at an average price of 43.56 per share, with a total market value of 6,534. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Braunegg George Gwyer now holds 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,139. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 35.40%.