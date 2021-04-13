Are Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.12% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.27 before closing at $27.04. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 43.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 518.43K. LL’s previous close was $26.74 while the outstanding shares total 28.92M. The firm has a beta of 2.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.60, and a growth ratio of 0.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.69, with weekly volatility at 3.95% and ATR at 1.32. The LL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.05 and a $35.10 high.

Investors have identified the Home Improvement Retail company Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $779.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 438.15 million total, with 242.25 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LL attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Tyson Charles E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.90, for a total value of 43,800. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Tyson Charles E now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.