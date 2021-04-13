Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)?

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.42, with weekly volatility at 5.40% and ATR at 4.66. The BALY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.70 and a $75.92 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $59.33 before closing at $60.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 27.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 388.01K. BALY’s previous close was $61.70 while the outstanding shares total 32.79M.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Bally’s Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BALY, the company has in raw cash 126.56 million on their books with 5.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 288.95 million total, with 143.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BALY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BALY attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H sold 43,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 66.51, for a total value of 2,894,981. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H now sold 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,820. Also, Executive Vice President, CFO, CAPP STEPHEN H sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were price at an average price of 69.97 per share, with a total market value of 3,930,355. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Strategy & Operations, CRISAFULLI MARC A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 745,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bally’s Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BALY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $82.00.