Analyst’s Sets Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) New Target at $71.20: SWX is Now On A Buy List

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) previous close was $69.20 while the outstanding shares total 56.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.90, and a growth ratio of 4.22. SWX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $69.36 before closing at $69.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 47.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 542.18K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.83, with weekly volatility at 1.11% and ATR at 1.72. The SWX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $57.00 and a $81.62 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Gas company Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SWX, the company has in raw cash 83.35 million on their books with 147.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 871.01 million total, with 911.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWX attractive?

In related news, SVP/General Counsel, Brown Justin L sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.03, for a total value of 24,467. As the sale deal closes, the SVP/IS/Customer Engagement, Esparza Jose Luis Jr now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,021. Also, VP/Finance/Treasurer, KENNY KENNETH J sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 70.65 per share, with a total market value of 28,260. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP/General Counsel, Brown Justin L now holds 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,165. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SWX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.20.