ADIL Stock: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Is Still Worth a Bite

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) previous close was $2.38 while the outstanding shares total 14.38M. ADIL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.40% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.15 before closing at $2.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 59.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 678.24K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.50, with weekly volatility at 7.34% and ATR at 0.21. The ADIL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.14 and a $4.00 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.14 million total, with 1.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ADIL attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson Bankole A. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.50, for a total value of 375,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, Johnson Bankole A. now sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 423,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.