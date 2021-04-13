ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) weekly volatility stands at 4.67%: What It Means

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.37, with weekly volatility at 4.67% and ATR at 6.70. The ACMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.61 and a $144.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 2.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 322.39K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.33% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $80.01 before closing at $81.42. ACMR’s previous close was $87.86 while the outstanding shares total 18.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 93.80, and a growth ratio of 4.69.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company ACM Research Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACMR, the company has in raw cash 71.77 million on their books with 27.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 260.66 million total, with 102.91 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACMR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACMR attractive?

In related news, See remarks, Cheav Sotheara sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.64, for a total value of 1,135,937. As the sale deal closes, the See remarks, Cheav Sotheara now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 443,300. Also, See remarks, Wang David H sold 49,228 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 90.55 per share, with a total market value of 4,457,595. Following this completion of acquisition, the See remarks, Wang David H now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,596,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ACM Research Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $135.73.