Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) previous close was $6.85 while the outstanding shares total 61.64M. The firm has a beta of 1.88. SYRS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.67% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.40 before closing at $6.53. Intraday shares traded counted 1.26 million, which was -66.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 757.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.45, with weekly volatility at 6.09% and ATR at 0.71. The SYRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.40 and a $15.65 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $422.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 178.56 million total, with 28.62 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYRS attractive?

In related news, Chief Scientific Officer, Olson Eric R sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.47, for a total value of 34,372. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Young Richard A now sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,188. Also, Director, Young Richard A sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 13.04 per share, with a total market value of 48,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Young Richard A now holds 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,874. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.