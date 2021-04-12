Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.95, with weekly volatility at 4.54% and ATR at 2.60. The FRHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.53 and a $61.77 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.86% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.87 before closing at $53.59. Intraday shares traded counted 1.11 million, which was -20.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 923.27K. FRHC’s previous close was $55.74 while the outstanding shares total 58.40M.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Freedom Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FRHC, the company has in raw cash 992.92 million on their books with 68.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.41 billion total, with 1.08 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FRHC attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.33, for a total value of 425,038. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny now sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 381,957. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ler Evgeny sold 8,845 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 20.82 per share, with a total market value of 184,153. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 72.76%.