WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) previous close was $309.52 while the outstanding shares total 13.70M. The firm has a beta of -0.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 53.47, and a growth ratio of 5.35. WDFC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.51% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $260.1001 before closing at $280.07. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was -962.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 92.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.64, with weekly volatility at 5.31% and ATR at 12.88. The WDFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $151.16 and a $333.42 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company WD-40 Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WDFC, the company has in raw cash 72.38 million on their books with 0.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 221.84 million total, with 71.88 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WDFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WDFC attractive?

In related news, Managing Director, Europe, NOBLE WILLIAM B sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 305.46, for a total value of 178,082. As the sale deal closes, the Managing Director AsiaPacific, HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY now sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 383,260. Also, Vice President Finance & CFO, REMBOLT JAY sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 28. The shares were price at an average price of 240.00 per share, with a total market value of 372,480. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President Finance & CFO, REMBOLT JAY now holds 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 406,315. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WD-40 Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WDFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $301.50.