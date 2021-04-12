UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) weekly volatility stands at 2.25%: What It Means

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) previous close was $79.72 while the outstanding shares total 59.84M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.00, and a growth ratio of 1.18. UFPI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $79.25 before closing at $80.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was -6.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 356.95K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.51, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 2.18. The UFPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.79 and a $80.32 high.

Investors have identified the Lumber & Wood Production company UFP Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UFPI, the company has in raw cash 436.61 million on their books with 100000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.54 billion total, with 463.75 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UFPI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, MISSAD MATTHEW J sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 70.96, for a total value of 514,460. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, MISSAD MATTHEW J now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,352,200. Also, Vice President of Accounting, BRAVATA SCOTT T sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 64.02 per share, with a total market value of 368,819. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres & COO, UFP Retail, LLC, PETERS ALLEN T now holds 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,210,125. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UFP Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.50.