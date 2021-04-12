TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) moved down -15.8% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.70% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $50.74 before closing at $50.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 49.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 720.09K. THS’s previous close was $52.91 while the outstanding shares total 56.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 161.23, and a growth ratio of 26.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.39, with weekly volatility at 2.55% and ATR at 1.53. The THS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.15 and a $55.50 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company TreeHouse Foods Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For THS, the company has in raw cash 364.6 million on their books with 15.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.43 billion total, with 990.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on THS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of THS attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Operations Officer, Braun Clifford sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 52.55, for a total value of 134,528. As the sale deal closes, the Director, OConnell Frank Joseph now sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,068. Also, Exec VP, Gen Counsel & CAO, ONeill Thomas Emmet III sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 38.00 per share, with a total market value of 296,400. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Operations Officer, Braun Clifford now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,285. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TreeHouse Foods Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the THS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.22.