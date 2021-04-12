The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.70% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.025 before closing at $46.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 13.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.15M. AZEK’s previous close was $45.52 while the outstanding shares total 153.23M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.84, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 1.68. The AZEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.35 and a $48.79 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company The AZEK Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 428.99 million total, with 114.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AZEK sounds very interesting.

In related news, CFO, NICOLETTI RALPH J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.39, for a total value of 665,850. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and President, Singh Jesse G now sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,467,300. Also, Director, Ares Corporate Opportunities F sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were price at an average price of 40.00 per share, with a total market value of 460,000,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now holds 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 446,200,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.30%.

10 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The AZEK Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AZEK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.14.