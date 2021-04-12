Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) previous close was $25.31 while the outstanding shares total 166.56M. DRVN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.01 before closing at $25.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.58 million, which was 53.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.26M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.20, with weekly volatility at 3.47% and ATR at 1.31. The DRVN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.26 and a $35.56 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Driven Brands Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DRVN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DRVN attractive?

In related news, EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A., Mendoza Gabriel C. bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.76, for a total value of 645,792. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A., Mendoza Gabriel C. now bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 247,838. Also, President, Platform Services, Marshall Kyle L. bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.98 per share, with a total market value of 59,896. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DRVN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.57.