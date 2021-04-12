Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) previous close was $57.80 while the outstanding shares total 54.19M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.58, and a growth ratio of 3.12. RCII’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.95 before closing at $58.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 12.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 644.33K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.50, with weekly volatility at 3.62% and ATR at 2.48. The RCII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.26 and a $64.79 high.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company Rent-A-Center Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.24 billion total, with 506.65 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCII attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Davids Ann L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.00, for a total value of 315,000. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Short Maureen B now sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 891,590. Also, Director, BROWN JEFFREY J bought 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 55.56 per share, with a total market value of 1,499,898. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Short Maureen B now holds 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,894. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rent-A-Center Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.71.