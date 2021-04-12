NDRA Stock: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Is Still Worth a Bite

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) has a beta of 1.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.84, with weekly volatility at 5.49% and ATR at 0.25. The NDRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.60 and a $3.10 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.55% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.47 before closing at $2.54. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 82.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.46M. NDRA’s previous close was $2.58 while the outstanding shares total 41.60M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $107.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.21 million total, with 0.99 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NDRA attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer, Thornton Michael Milos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.53, for a total value of 37,950. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Thornton Michael Milos now sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,438. Also, Chief Commercial Officer, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 13. The shares were price at an average price of 1.10 per share, with a total market value of 15,066. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, Maloberti Renaud Bertrand now holds 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,619. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.