Is TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) Still Worth A Bite?

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) shares fell to a low of $47.64 before closing at $48.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 59.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 996.42K. TCF’s previous close was $47.55 while the outstanding shares total 151.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.06, with weekly volatility at 1.80% and ATR at 1.37. The TCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.85 and a $50.13 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.20% on 04/09/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company TCF Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TCF attractive?

In related news, Director, KLEIN RONALD A sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.14, for a total value of 229,048. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CFO, Maass Brian W now sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,092,567. Also, EVP, Chief HCM Officer, Kuohn Sandra D. sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 48.61 per share, with a total market value of 100,477. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Risk Officer, Jackson Andrew J now holds 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 297,216. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TCF Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.84.