Is Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Still Worth A Bite?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.72% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.8001 before closing at $28.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 43.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.06M. REZI’s previous close was $28.55 while the outstanding shares total 143.04M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 114.07, and a growth ratio of 1.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.67, with weekly volatility at 3.76% and ATR at 1.50. The REZI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.98 and a $31.67 high.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Resideo Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REZI, the company has in raw cash 517.0 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.23 billion total, with 1.54 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of REZI attractive?

In related news, EVP, GC, Corp Sec & CCO, Lane Jeannine J sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.51, for a total value of 240,861. As the sale deal closes, the President, ADI, Aarnes Robert B now sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,257. Also, Director, LAZAR JACK R bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 99,990. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Richardson Nina now holds 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,995. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Resideo Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REZI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.60.