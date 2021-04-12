Is F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Still Worth A Bite?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $209.04 before closing at $210.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 46.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 738.44K. FFIV’s previous close was $211.55 while the outstanding shares total 61.44M. The firm has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.80, and a growth ratio of 7.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.63, with weekly volatility at 2.24% and ATR at 5.03. The FFIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $116.79 and a $216.15 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company F5 Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FFIV, the company has in raw cash 1.03 billion on their books with 19.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.03 billion total, with 1.32 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFIV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFIV attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief HR Officer, WHITE ANA MARIA sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 210.44, for a total value of 54,294. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Yamamoto Mika now sold 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,490. Also, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Yamamoto Mika sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 200.00 per share, with a total market value of 93,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Pelzer Francis J. now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on F5 Networks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFIV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $219.47.