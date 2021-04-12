Is Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Still Worth A Bite?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares fell to a low of $44.02 before closing at $44.33. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was -25.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 458.06K. ACLS’s previous close was $45.71 while the outstanding shares total 33.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.26, and a growth ratio of 1.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.65, with weekly volatility at 4.92% and ATR at 2.57. The ACLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.92 and a $50.21 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.02% on 04/09/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Axcelis Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 470.79 million total, with 84.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACLS sounds very interesting.

In related news, Executive VP, HR/Legal, FALLON LYNNETTE C sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.27, for a total value of 413,474. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, PUMA MARY G now sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,954,250. Also, EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy, Lawson Douglas A. sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 38.50 per share, with a total market value of 120,312. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy, Lawson Douglas A. now holds 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 283,938. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axcelis Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACLS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.17.