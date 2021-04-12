Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.46% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.69 before closing at $10.86. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 60.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. GNK’s previous close was $10.81 while the outstanding shares total 41.93M. The firm has a beta of 0.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.81, with weekly volatility at 4.31% and ATR at 0.63. The GNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $12.56 high.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Genco Shipping & Trading Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $453.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNK, the company has in raw cash 179.36 million on their books with 80.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 247.2 million total, with 113.62 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, CCP II Cayman GP Ltd. sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.73, for a total value of 4,827,510. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Centerbridge Credit Partners, now sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,827,510. Also, 10% Owner, Centerbridge Credit Partners, sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 10.69 per share, with a total market value of 5,023,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, CCP II Cayman GP Ltd. now holds 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,023,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.10.