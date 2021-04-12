Factors That Could Influence T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) previous close was $176.43 while the outstanding shares total 226.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.92, and a growth ratio of 1.33. TROW’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.75% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $176.61 before closing at $179.52. Intraday shares traded counted 1.09 million, which was 9.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.02, with weekly volatility at 1.52% and ATR at 3.99. The TROW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $96.42 and a $179.62 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TROW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TROW attractive?

In related news, President, Robert W. Sharps sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 176.75, for a total value of 1,060,501. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, Stromberg William J now sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,563,986. Also, Vice President, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 163.13 per share, with a total market value of 3,820,636. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now holds 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 965,934. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TROW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $180.08.