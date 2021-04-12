ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.59% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.29 before closing at $49.41. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 18.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 486.81K. CCXI’s previous close was $49.12 while the outstanding shares total 69.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.85, with weekly volatility at 4.04% and ATR at 2.92. The CCXI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.48 and a $70.29 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company ChemoCentryx Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCXI, the company has in raw cash 32.3 million on their books with 6.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 441.57 million total, with 51.56 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCXI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCXI attractive?

In related news, Director, Parker Geoffrey M. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.38, for a total value of 1,691,468. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Parker Geoffrey M. now sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 114,980. Also, Director, Edwards Thomas A. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 70.06 per share, with a total market value of 77,063. Following this completion of acquisition, the Principal Acctg Officer, Kwan Pui San now holds 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 229,335. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.