Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.80, and a growth ratio of 5.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.38, with weekly volatility at 1.75% and ATR at 0.33. The CFFN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.66 and a $14.38 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.08% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.09 before closing at $13.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 40.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 619.37K. CFFN’s previous close was $13.24 while the outstanding shares total 135.40M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Capitol Federal Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CFFN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CFFN attractive?

In related news, Director, Cole Michel Philipp bought 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.66, for a total value of 9,748. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Barry Anthony S. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 126,300. Also, Executive Vice President, Kobbeman Robert D. sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.38 per share, with a total market value of 25,907. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Cole Michel Philipp now holds 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,019. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capitol Federal Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CFFN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.