Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.78, with weekly volatility at 4.93% and ATR at 2.09. The ASAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.57 and a $43.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.80% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.90 before closing at $33.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.6 million, which was 60.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.53M. ASAN’s previous close was $33.30 while the outstanding shares total 161.48M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Asana Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASAN attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Farinacci Chris sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.50, for a total value of 769,124. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Wan Tim M now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,314,000. Also, GC, Corporate Secretary, LACEY ELEANOR B sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 32.84 per share, with a total market value of 706,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, NORRINGTON LORRIE M now holds 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,144. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Asana Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.40.