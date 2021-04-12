Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.585 before closing at $15.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 41.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 656.16K. IRT’s previous close was $15.84 while the outstanding shares total 94.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 102.75, and a growth ratio of 20.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.55, with weekly volatility at 2.24% and ATR at 0.39. The IRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.47 and a $15.94 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Independence Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IRT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IRT attractive?

In related news, Director, Ross Richard H sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.60, for a total value of 51,341. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Ross Richard H now sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 154,560. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Independence Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IRT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.61.