Analyst’s Sets Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) New Target at $16.67: PLAB is Now On A Buy List

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.43, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 0.42. The PLAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.64 and a $13.56 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 18.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 496.48K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.14% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.97 before closing at $13.04. PLAB’s previous close was $13.19 while the outstanding shares total 62.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.67, and a growth ratio of 2.67.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Photronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $835.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLAB, the company has in raw cash 278.54 million on their books with 21.64 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 506.11 million total, with 145.53 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAB attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, JORDAN JOHN P sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.99, for a total value of 13,367. As the sale deal closes, the President, Asia IC Photomask, Lee Kang Jyh now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,370. Also, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Progler Christopher J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 12.01 per share, with a total market value of 36,030. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Asia IC Photomask, Lee Kang Jyh now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,820. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Photronics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.67.