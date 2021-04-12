AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.20, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 0.90. The AB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.13 and a $42.93 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 28.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 506.55K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.96% on 04/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.91 before closing at $40.29. AB’s previous close was $40.68 while the outstanding shares total 101.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.20, and a growth ratio of 0.99.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AB attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Cranch Laurence E sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.71, for a total value of 345,197. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Burke Kate C now sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 257,908. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Gingrich James A sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were price at an average price of 27.37 per share, with a total market value of 64,155. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Gingrich James A now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 798,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.43.