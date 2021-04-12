A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares fell to a low of $9.46 before closing at $9.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 57.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 967.28K. ATEN’s previous close was $9.69 while the outstanding shares total 76.63M. The firm has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.69, and a growth ratio of 1.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.70, with weekly volatility at 2.22% and ATR at 0.36. The ATEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.86 and a $11.86 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.75% on 04/09/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company A10 Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $746.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 242.3 million total, with 107.78 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ATEN attractive?

In related news, EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration, COCHRAN ROBERT D sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.87, for a total value of 22,652. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration, COCHRAN ROBERT D now sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,239. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Becker Brian sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were price at an average price of 9.34 per share, with a total market value of 3,633. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Becker Brian now holds 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,463. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on A10 Networks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.75.