Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares fell to a low of $39.40 before closing at $39.46. Intraday shares traded counted 1.3 million, which was 43.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.29M. GDRX’s previous close was $40.43 while the outstanding shares total 397.60M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.69, with weekly volatility at 4.03% and ATR at 2.43. The GDRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.39 and a $64.22 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.40% on 04/08/21.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company GoodRx Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDRX attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Azad Babak sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.67, for a total value of 842,937. As the sale deal closes, the Director, REY-GIRAUD AGNES now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,305. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Voermann Karsten sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 29. The shares were price at an average price of 37.25 per share, with a total market value of 5,587,546. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Idea Men, LLC now holds 106,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,987,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GoodRx Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $53.33.