The Futility of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s Fundamentals

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) previous close was $72.34 while the outstanding shares total 371.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.04, and a growth ratio of 4.76. EQR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.80% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $71.58 before closing at $71.76. Intraday shares traded counted 1.48 million, which was 43.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.63M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.44, with weekly volatility at 1.63% and ATR at 1.53. The EQR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.42 and a $76.13 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Equity Residential as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQR attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & COO, Manelis Michael L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 72.92, for a total value of 729,200. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Sorenson Christa L now sold 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,039. Also, Director, NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were price at an average price of 71.00 per share, with a total market value of 7,100,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,800,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equity Residential. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.58.