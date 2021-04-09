Something To Watch Before Buying CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.35, with weekly volatility at 8.82% and ATR at 0.49. The CBAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.39 and a $11.40 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.59 million, which was 55.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.13M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.23% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.76 before closing at $5.03. CBAT’s previous close was $5.15 while the outstanding shares total 64.91M. The firm has a beta of 3.46.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company CBAK Energy Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $429.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBAT, the company has in raw cash 1.3 million on their books with 20.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34.71 million total, with 71.49 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CBAT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd bought 2,151,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.48, for a total value of 1,032,488. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Li Yunfei now bought 2,062,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 990,057. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 51.96%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBAK Energy Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.00.