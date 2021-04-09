Something To Watch Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) shares fell to a low of $14.85 before closing at $15.27. Intraday shares traded counted 3.05 million, which was -55.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.96M. APLE’s previous close was $15.10 while the outstanding shares total 223.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.55, with weekly volatility at 2.51% and ATR at 0.51. The APLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.14 and a $16.06 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.13% on 04/08/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APLE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APLE attractive?

In related news, Director, Woolley Howard E. bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.66, for a total value of 29,998. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, KNIGHT GLADE M now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,556. Also, SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer, Clarke Jeanette bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.10 per share, with a total market value of 5,048. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer, Perkins Elizabeth now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,895. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APLE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.75.