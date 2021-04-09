NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) slip over -0.75% in a week: Is NEO Giving A Buy Signal?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) previous close was $46.96 while the outstanding shares total 111.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1495.94, and a growth ratio of 74.80. NEO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.94% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $46.72 before closing at $47.87. Intraday shares traded counted 1.46 million, which was -49.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 972.21K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.76, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 2.49. The NEO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.62 and a $61.57 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company NeoGenomics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 448.73 million total, with 73.18 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NEO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NEO attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, Weiss Lawrence Martin sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.06, for a total value of 1,031,412. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JONES STEVEN C now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,291,750. Also, VP and Chief Culture Officer, BALLIET JENNIFER sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 49.99 per share, with a total market value of 749,850. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, JONES STEVEN C now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,263,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

11 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NeoGenomics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NEO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.20.