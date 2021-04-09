Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) previous close was $142.90 while the outstanding shares total 280.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 126.57, and a growth ratio of 4.09. DLR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.71% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $141.66 before closing at $141.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.51 million, which was 15.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.78M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.92, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 3.65. The DLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $124.65 and a $165.49 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Digital Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DLR attractive?

In related news, Director, KENNEDY KEVIN sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.58, for a total value of 26,916. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING, Corey Dyer now sold 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,974. Also, EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING, Corey Dyer sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 135.02 per share, with a total market value of 117,062. Following this completion of acquisition, the MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE, RUBERG DAVID C now holds 46,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,252,911. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

17 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Digital Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $159.88.