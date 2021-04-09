Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)?

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) previous close was $3.69 while the outstanding shares total 91.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.46. DS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.42% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.40 before closing at $3.49. Intraday shares traded counted 2.54 million, which was 29.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.60M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.41, with weekly volatility at 7.17% and ATR at 0.28. The DS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $3.94 high.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Drive Shack Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $301.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of DS attractive?

In related news, Director, MCFARLAND STUART A bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.23, for a total value of 4,918. As the purchase deal closes, the CAO and Treasurer, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. now sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,468. Also, Interim CFO, CAO and Treasurer, Goodfield Lawrence A. Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.95 per share, with a total market value of 4,668. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Drive Shack Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.