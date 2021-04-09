Are Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Prospects Worsening?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.49, with weekly volatility at 5.39% and ATR at 0.38. The CERS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.84 and a $8.87 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.5 million, which was 34.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.31M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.71% on 04/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.895 before closing at $6.07. CERS’s previous close was $5.91 while the outstanding shares total 167.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.24.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Cerus Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CERS, the company has in raw cash 36.59 million on their books with 8.52 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 183.43 million total, with 59.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CERS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CERS attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Jayaraman Vivek K sold 37,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.38, for a total value of 236,925. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Green Kevin Dennis now sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,064. Also, President and CEO, Greenman William Mariner sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 6.38 per share, with a total market value of 997,517. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Scientific Officer, CORASH LAURENCE M now holds 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cerus Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CERS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.10.