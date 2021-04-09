Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares fell to a low of $57.03 before closing at $57.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.68 million, which was -6.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. PLAN’s previous close was $55.97 while the outstanding shares total 142.65M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.92, with weekly volatility at 3.54% and ATR at 2.93. The PLAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.03 and a $86.17 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.45% on 04/08/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Anaplan Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 529.04 million total, with 405.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAN attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Dhingra Gagan sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.47, for a total value of 45,046. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, MORTON DAVID H JR now sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,712,217. Also, Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK sold 35,183 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 55.48 per share, with a total market value of 1,951,946. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, CALDERONI FRANK now holds 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,577,033. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

15 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anaplan Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $83.17.