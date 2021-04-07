Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares fell to a low of $44.00 before closing at $44.23. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was 41.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.30M. NUAN’s previous close was $44.25 while the outstanding shares total 283.82M. The firm has a beta of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.60, with weekly volatility at 3.57% and ATR at 1.84. The NUAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.79 and a $51.62 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.05% on 04/06/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Nuance Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NUAN, the company has in raw cash 299.45 million on their books with 1.05 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 784.2 million total, with 1.6 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NUAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NUAN attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tempesta Daniel David sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.00, for a total value of 945,016. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Tempesta Daniel David now sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 952,000. Also, EVP & GM, Healthcare Division, Nole Diana L sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 42.04 per share, with a total market value of 77,185. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer, Petro Joseph Carl now holds 59,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,500,811. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nuance Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NUAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.00.