The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): The Fundamentals Have Changed

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.47, and a growth ratio of 4.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.06, with weekly volatility at 1.67% and ATR at 0.91. The KO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.86 and a $54.93 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 04/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.29 before closing at $52.81. Intraday shares traded counted 16.21 million, which was 18.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.78M. KO’s previous close was $52.51 while the outstanding shares total 4.30B.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company The Coca-Cola Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $228.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KO, the company has in raw cash 6.79 billion on their books with 485.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.24 billion total, with 14.6 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KO attractive?

In related news, Europe OU President, KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.30, for a total value of 3,198,000. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President & Controller, LOVELESS KATHY now sold 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,280. Also, North America OU President, RIVERA ALFREDO sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 51.15 per share, with a total market value of 1,022,986. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Perez Beatriz R now holds 42,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,128,267. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.64%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Coca-Cola Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.50.