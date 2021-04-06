Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.99, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 2.74. The KLIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.78 and a $52.55 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.01 million, which was -135.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 854.91K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.17% on 04/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.34 before closing at $55.59. KLIC’s previous close was $51.39 while the outstanding shares total 61.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.08, and a growth ratio of 2.00.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 949.61 million total, with 200.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KLIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KLIC attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Chong Chan Pin sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.19, for a total value of 472,888. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Chong Chan Pin now sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 540,261. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Wong Lester A sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 50.55 per share, with a total market value of 1,668,135. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Milzcik Gregory F now holds 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,046. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KLIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.50.