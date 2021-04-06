Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Still Worth A Bite?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.74% on 04/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.11 before closing at $21.32. Intraday shares traded counted 7.56 million, which was 34.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.50M. HAL’s previous close was $21.92 while the outstanding shares total 887.00M. The firm has a beta of 2.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.45, with weekly volatility at 3.29% and ATR at 0.94. The HAL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.53 and a $24.74 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Halliburton Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HAL, the company has in raw cash 2.56 billion on their books with 695.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.47 billion total, with 4.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAL attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice Pres – Tax, Jones Myrtle L sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.50, for a total value of 128,357. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Loeffler Lance now sold 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 406,382. Also, EVP, Global Business Lines, Carre Eric sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 20.68 per share, with a total market value of 48,598. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice Pres – Tax, Jones Myrtle L now holds 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,980. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Halliburton Company. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HAL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.43.