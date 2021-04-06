Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) previous close was $39.49 while the outstanding shares total 8.72B. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.25, and a growth ratio of 19.13. BAC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.79% on 04/05/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.60 before closing at $39.80. Intraday shares traded counted 50.2 million, which was 10.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 56.15M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.34, with weekly volatility at 1.87% and ATR at 1.03. The BAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.59 and a $39.97 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Diversified company Bank of America Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $336.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BAC attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Bless Rudolf A. sold 140,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.44, for a total value of 5,126,270. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now bought 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74. Also, 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 21. The shares were price at an average price of 14.70 per share, with a total market value of 44. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now holds 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,523. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

15 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bank of America Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.42.