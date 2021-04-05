Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.57, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 1.34. The WMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.61 and a $39.61 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.36 million, which was -44.69% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 939.13K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.90% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.50 before closing at $34.02. WMG’s previous close was $34.33 while the outstanding shares total 514.35M.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Warner Music Group Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.83 billion total, with 2.89 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WMG attractive?

In related news, CEO, Recorded Music, Lousada Max sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.25, for a total value of 16,108,295. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC now sold 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 747,788. Also, 10% Owner, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 38.25 per share, with a total market value of 181,116,657. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, Cooper Stephen Forbes now holds 557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,289,280. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.00%.

7 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Warner Music Group Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.14.