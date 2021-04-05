The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) previous close was $738.01 while the outstanding shares total 268.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.31, and a growth ratio of 1.12. SHW’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -66.16% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $244.67 before closing at $249.75. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was -185.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 513.53K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 10.61, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 50.12. The SHW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $412.01 and a $768.00 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company The Sherwin-Williams Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SHW, the company has in raw cash 226.6 million on their books with 25.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.59 billion total, with 4.59 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHW attractive?

In related news, President, The Americas Group, IPPOLITO PETER J. sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 711.87, for a total value of 1,228,688. As the sale deal closes, the Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain, Sladek Joseph F now sold 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 125,215. Also, SVP – Corporate Controller, CRONIN JANE M. sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 700.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,326,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – Corporate Controller, CRONIN JANE M. now holds 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,777. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

14 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Sherwin-Williams Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $263.47.