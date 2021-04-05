The Futility of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Fundamentals

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) previous close was $12.20 while the outstanding shares total 64.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.02. ARR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.74% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.155 before closing at $12.29. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was 9.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.02, with weekly volatility at 1.56% and ATR at 0.27. The ARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.62 and a $12.43 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $927.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARR attractive?

In related news, Director, Hain Robert C bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.21, for a total value of 102,540. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HOLLIHAN JOHN P III now sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 104,894. Also, Co-CEO and President, Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.57 per share, with a total market value of 456,970. Following this completion of disposal, the Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT now holds 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 161,249. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.