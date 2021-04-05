Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) previous close was $17.45 while the outstanding shares total 55.14M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.69, and a growth ratio of 0.78. SWBI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.07% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.51 before closing at $18.16. Intraday shares traded counted 1.51 million, which was 36.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.40M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.31, with weekly volatility at 5.04% and ATR at 1.04. The SWBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.40 and a $23.57 high.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $929.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 223.54 million total, with 116.37 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWBI attractive?

In related news, See remarks., Smith Mark Peter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.00, for a total value of 25,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SCOTT ROBERT L now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,550. Also, See remarks., Smith Mark Peter bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.71 per share, with a total market value of 25,006. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SCOTT ROBERT L now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,770. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SWBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.20.