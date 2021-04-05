Here’s Why The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Rallying -34.38% to $185.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $149.46 before closing at $150.62. Intraday shares traded counted 1.66 million, which was -15.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.43M. TRV’s previous close was $150.40 while the outstanding shares total 253.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.36, and a growth ratio of 2.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.60, with weekly volatility at 1.82% and ATR at 3.45. The TRV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.10 and a $161.18 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Travelers Companies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.93 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TRV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TRV attractive?

In related news, EVP and Chief Admin Officer, BESSETTE ANDY F sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 149.58, for a total value of 299,160. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Chairman, HEYMAN WILLIAM H now sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 677,250. Also, EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl, OLIVO MARIA sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were price at an average price of 150.63 per share, with a total market value of 1,506,270. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Chairman, HEYMAN WILLIAM H now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 448,305. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

6 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Travelers Companies Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TRV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $157.33.